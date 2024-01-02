Lacy was named as one of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People for 2023, along with making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

The Internet, a band that features Syd and Steve Lacy, seems to be teasing their return. The group’s last album, Hive Mind, dropped back in 2018, and fans have been waiting to see what would be next. However, since then, the members have stepped out to pursue their solo careers as well.

Will The Internet Release An Album In 2024?

Starting the new year off strong, The Internet recently shared a post on their Instagram account, which has fans extremely excited. The photo slideshow finds the group working in the studio. “mutha’ f*ck the wagon, come join the band,” the caption reads.

Back in 2022, Syd did an interview with NME where she shared that there would be a “next” album from The Internet. The band later clarified that it would not be their last, just the final one in a label contract.

Besides that, not much else is known about the new music that will (seemingly) be coming from The Internet. But, as one user put it, “2024 is saved,” if they do drop an album this year. A few other users have speculated if they’d be playing Coachella.

Check out the band’s Instagram post above.