Over the past couple of years, Moses Sumney has taken a step back from music as he built other parts of his artistic portfolio, including acting roles in The Idol and MaXXXine. Of course, that didn’t mean a total hiatus; he appears on The Idol soundtrack alongside The Weeknd, as well as the release of an EP, Sophcore.

Today, Sumney re-released “Hey Girl” from the aforementioned project as “Hey Girl(s),” adding Meshell Ndegeocello and Syd as features. They slot perfectly into the lush, jazz-accented composition — which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s paid attention to the two singers for the past 20 years. In a press release, Ndegeocello praised Sumney, whose music she’s had an outsized influence on, saying, “I was excited when Moses thought of me for this song because I love his voice, it’s just otherworldly, and this song spoke to me because of the way he pushes a romantic narrative into the future. It was a pleasure to get a glimpse into his process and an honor to be part of it.”

Although there’s no word of when Sumney’s next musical move is coming, you can bet it’ll continue to push boundaries and raise the bar of musical excellence.

Listen to Moses Sumney’s “Hey Girl(s)” featuring Meshell Ndegeocello and Syd above.