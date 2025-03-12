Earlier this year, SZA made her official acting debut as the spacey Alyssa in the Issa Rae-produced, Keke Palmer-starring One Of Them Days. Prior to its release, she gushed that she wanted to take on more acting roles… and her latest as one of the most iconic supervillains ever is one heck of a next move.

SZA makes an appearance as Batman eternal frenemy/lover Catwoman in a new State Farm commercial that looks like it had the budget of a feature film — or at least, a prestige drama on HBO. The premise is simple; you wouldn’t want comic actor Jason Bateman to show up instead of Batman. In State Farm’s view, their competitors are the equivalent of the former in this analogy; State Farm is, of course, Batman — here to save the day in the event of a crisis.

Solana dons the iconic catsuit (sorry) of the legendary cat burglar, sneering at Bateman before kicking him over and making off with her coveted jewels. The ad also stars Kai Cenat, who gets taken hostage, and a who’s-who of Batman’s familiar rogues, from Riddler and Two-Face to the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the Joker. It’s a goofy way to sell insurance (if Jake from State Farm didn’t make periodic appearances, you’d think they were pitching a new reboot sans Hollywood’s favorite little freak, Robert Pattinson). But hey, it’s funny, and that’s got to count for something.

Watch State Farm’s Batman commercial above.