Kendrick Lamar isn’t the only current or former member of the Top Dawg Entertainment family with a movie coming out next year.

An R-rated buddy comedy starring SZA and Keke Palmer will release in theaters on January 24, 2025. There’s no official title or even plot details yet, but Variety reports that the cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Joseph. Lawrence Lamont is attached as director, while Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton wrote the screenplay.

Palmer and SZA previously teamed up in 2022 when the Nope actress hosted SNL with the “Kill Bill” singer as her musical guest.

SZA is currently working on her third studio album, Lana, and first since 2022’s SOS broke records.

“You know, this round, I actually don’t want to say anything,” she told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about the album earlier this year. “Just because I feel like I do myself a disservice because you can shift the energy of the album. You got to let it form itself. Because I’m not really forming anything. I’m just kind of here while energy is forming and I’m just trying to allow it to do what it needs to do, and my voice just follows whatever the frequency is. So I feel like I want to allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself before I speak on it and possibly change the trajectory of what it could be. But I will say I’m in a beautiful space creatively and I feel just very new.”