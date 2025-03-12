In December 2024, Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced they will be embarking on the Grand National Tour together. The shows kick off soon, in April, and when SZA was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (March 11), the host couldn’t help but work a Drake question into the mix, given that the tour includes a stop in Toronto.

Kimmel brought up the Toronto date and asked, “Are you worried about that at all?” SZA responded, “Are you worried?” Kimmel replied, “I’m not worried about it.” SZA then said, “I wouldn’t be either. I think it’s going to be so fun.”

Kimmel then got more directly at what he was driving at, continuing, “What if you-know-who shows up to the show in Toronto?” SZA, keeping her cool, responded, “Who-knows-who?” That got a laugh out of Kimmel and the studio audience, and the conversation moved on.

Elsewhere during the chat, Kimmel and SZA discussed her and Keke Palmer’s hit movie One Of Them Days. Kimmel asked, “I would imagine you guys are working on a sequel to this film, yes? I mean, you must be.” SZA joked, “Keke’s tired of me, she’s gotta be.” She continued, “She’s chock-full of energy. I would be so honored to be involved in anything that they did again.”