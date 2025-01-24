Keke Palmer and SZA‘s new critically-acclaimed comedy One Of Them Days takes place in Los Angeles, but a chemistry read for the stars was held in Atlanta, the home of Magic City. The pair originally planned on hitting up the famous strip club, until one of them (OK, it was Keke) got too sleepy.

“When we first did the chemistry read, I remember we were in Atlanta,” the actress said on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Bevelations. “We were hanging out and afterwards, I said, ‘Hey, you wanna come back and chill at my house? I know you’re in town till tomorrow. We can kick it. We can go out.’ She comes to the house. Me and her is getting into it. The drinks are flying. She said, ‘Well, hey girl, let’s go to Magic City,’ so we go to Magic.”

However, once they arrived at the strip club, Palmer told SZA, “Girl, I done fell asleep. Girl, we had too many drinks at the house.” When host Bevy Smith called her “the grandma of the crew,” the Nope star replied, “I know. Man, I used to be the main one that’s like, ‘Hey,’ but when that baby came, now that I’m a mama… The pregame gonna be the event for me.”

Here’s more on One Of Them Days:

Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

One Of Them Days is out in theaters now.