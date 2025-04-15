With so many recording artists getting into the beauty and cosmetics business, the market is getting awfully crowded. That isn’t stopping SZA, who is setting her own offering to the space apart with an eye-catching name, Not Beauty, and one hell of a soft launch.

Not Beauty will start with lip gloss in three colors — In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz — hosted at pop-up shops at her Grand National Tour stops with Kendrick Lamar, with plans to expand the line to include lip stains, lip liners, and lip creams. The line is touted in a press release as “vegan” and “cruelty-free,” and was inspired by SZA looking for products that worked well for her while being a cosmetics novice.

A statement from SZA reads, “Not Beauty wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date. There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized. I don’t know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like Not BeautY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It’s really well-made. It’s awesome.”

The pop-up shops will be open to all fans, even without a show ticket, at the following tour stops:

04/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

04/23/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/26/2025 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

04/29/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

05/08/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/12/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

05/17/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/24/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/27/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/29/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

05/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/04/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

06/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/16/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium

You can find more info here.