With so many recording artists getting into the beauty and cosmetics business, the market is getting awfully crowded. That isn’t stopping SZA, who is setting her own offering to the space apart with an eye-catching name, Not Beauty, and one hell of a soft launch.
Not Beauty will start with lip gloss in three colors — In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz — hosted at pop-up shops at her Grand National Tour stops with Kendrick Lamar, with plans to expand the line to include lip stains, lip liners, and lip creams. The line is touted in a press release as “vegan” and “cruelty-free,” and was inspired by SZA looking for products that worked well for her while being a cosmetics novice.
A statement from SZA reads, “Not Beauty wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date. There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized. I don’t know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like Not BeautY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It’s really well-made. It’s awesome.”
The pop-up shops will be open to all fans, even without a show ticket, at the following tour stops:
04/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26/2025 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/24/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27/2025 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04/2025 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16/2025 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18/2025 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
You can find more info here.