SZA Drops By ‘Sesame Street’ To Sing An Adorable Song About Being Kind

Ahead of the launch of the Grand National Tour, SZA visited Sesame Street to teach kids an important lesson about gratitude and being kind. If she can help Elmo chill out about Rocco, that would be great, too.

“What’s Miss SZA doing?” Elmo asks SZA in a clip provided ahead of Thursday’s episode. “I’m just adding this picture to my gratitude jar,” she replies. What’s a gratitude jar, you might be wondering? It’s “a place where you can put words or pictures of things you’re grateful for,” SZA explains. “Sometimes when you feel sad or have other really big feelings, it can be easy to forget the things that we’re thankful for. So the jar helps us remember.”

SZA then starts singing “Be Kind To Me, Be Kind To You,” an adorable song with lyrics like, “Be kind to me, be kind to you / Being kind is how I show my gratitude / Kindness can change the way you feel/ Gratitude’s the right attitude.” Before long, she has Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Gabrielle joining in.

Could SZA go from collaborating with Elmo to Chappell Roan? After hearing that the “Pink Pony Club” singer was interested, she wrote, “actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth jus now CAUSE DEAD ASS SAME [crying emoji] pls we must.” Get Grover on the remix.

You can watch SZA on Sesame Street above.