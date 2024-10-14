SZA Seemingly Indicates A New Kendrick Lamar Album Is Coming Soon

Kendrick Lamar has had a massive 2024 thanks to his feud with Drake, especially his No. 1 hit diss track “Not Like Us.” Naturally, the situation has fans wondering if Lamar has a new album on the way, to follow 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Well, some people close to him might just be indicating that he indeed does have a project in the queue.

On October 7, Devin Malik, a Top Dawg Entertainment-affiliated producer who has worked with Lamar, tweeted a celebratory clip of Lamar rapping “Not Like Us” and wrote, “mood cause new k dot album otwwww.” Yesterday (October 13), SZA shared the tweet on her Instagram Story, seemingly indicating she either also knows of a forthcoming Lamar album or is just excited about the prospect.

Adding credence to the rumor is a report from last week, which indicated Lamar is currently organizing a “tour of major stadiums,” which would suggest he’d be touring in support of a new project. The same report claimed Lamar turned down an invitation to headline Coachella in 2025.

Meanwhile, J. Cole recently addressed dipping out of his beef with Lamar on the new song “Port Antonio,” rapping in part, I pulled the plug because I’ve seen where that was ’bout to go / They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow.”