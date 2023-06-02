SZA is in the midst of bringing her beloved new album SOS to excited crowds on her massive tour. She’s currently in Europe and coming back to North America this fall. Last night (June 1) in Amsterdam, she brought out a special guest.

For “Low,” the singer was joined by the one and only Travis Scott. The crowd went predictably crazy as the pair showed off their chemistry onstage. Check out videos below.

wowwww sza and travis scott performing low? 😮‍💨🔥👏 #SOSTour pic.twitter.com/RaVgaOqULz — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) June 2, 2023

Can y’all believe that SZA brought out fucking TRAVIS SCOTT in Amsterdam today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rzXD48rPUx — R (@grandeheavenly) June 1, 2023

travis scott went to amsterdam to perform with sza ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WHTk1JAUDc — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) June 1, 2023

SZA brought out Travis Scott during her show in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/C34qkBQzCv — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 1, 2023

Travis isn’t the only one to show up during this tour. In March, Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance at the Madison Square Garden show on the SOS Tour. About the collaboration for the song “Ghost In The Machine” Bridgers explained, “She just hit me up. She just sent me a DM, and then it all happened so fast,” said Bridgers. “I wasn’t really used to that in that pop world, because vinyl isn’t so much of a consideration until way later. It’s just like, ‘Do you want to be on this record? OK, it’s out next week.’ It was so recent, which I really like. I like that turnaround time. Personally, I sit on stuff for so long and it takes me years to make albums. I like seeing someone else’s world from that angle.”

Watch fan footage of SZA and Travis Scott performing together above.