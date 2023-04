SZA’s North American SOS Tour reportedly grossed $10 million but the TDE singer isn’t done yet. While the first part of the tour was attended by luminaries like Adele and Justin Bieber and supported by special guests like Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, and Lizzo, SZA just announced a second slate of US and Canada dates scheduled after her return from the European leg of the tour. The additional dates include a makeup show in Philadelphia without opener Omar Apollo, who performed without SZA in March. You can see the new dates below.

THE SOS EUROPE TOUR DATES:

06/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome*

06/05 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena*

06/07 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion*

06/09 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena*

06/11 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena*

06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*

06/17 – London, UK @ The O2*

06/18 – London, UK @ The O2*

06/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

THE SOS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

09/20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo