SZA is currently continuing her massive SOS tour — and is clearly bringing along some surprises in different cities. During the first night of her two performances at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, she was joined by Cardi B for “I Do” and Phoebe Bridgers for “Ghost In The Machine.”

During her March 7 concert in Atlanta, SZA treated fans to an appearance from Summer Walker. The duo performed “No Love,” their 2021 collaboration from Walker’s album, Still Over It.

“Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes,” Walker shared about the song in an Apple Music interview, via Voir. “You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ’cause you can’t find better — you can and you will. Don’t settle for less — you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”

Fans were instantly loving the fact that SZA keeps bringing out her collaborators on tour, especially Walker.

“This song is so good and the fact that they’re both on it makes it even better,” one fan replied.

“I would have simply passed away if I was there,” another added.

Check out the video of SZA and Walker performing “No Love” above. Below, find some additional fan reactions.

Queens of rnb performing together, we love seeing it — A | DFYR OUT NOW (@garfiieId) March 8, 2023

I wish i was there 🥺 https://t.co/YJKaE1VT3F — The Uriel Bradshaw (@BrunoBradshaw) March 8, 2023

justice for msg night 2 like where was doja cat when i asked 😭😭 https://t.co/WWg1z6nDEa — michael (@michaelk444) March 8, 2023

