It’s safe to say that Erykah Badu is quite the eccentric woman as she’s proven on multiple occasions. One example came a few years ago when she launched her now-infamous panty perfume. Yes, the legendary neo-soul singer launched Badu Pussy perfume at the start of 2020, which was created by allegedly burning pairs of her underwear. Eccentric right? She even gifted Rihanna with a bottle of the perfume at the end of last year during the Savage X Fenty fashion show. Now in 2022, Badu had quite the unique experience with a different product, this one being Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS panties.

Just peed thru my @skims panties cause o forgot I was wearing any . No cap. So comfy . Y’all tell Kim. Do I have a law suit ! Lol — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 19, 2022

It’s actually the biggest customer complaint J/K LOL I got you Queen 🤍🐐👑 I’m sending you fresh new @skims ASAP!!! https://t.co/d1k6KC1m1B — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2022

In a tweet she shared on Thursday, Badu wrote, “Just peed thru my @skims panties cause [I] forgot I was wearing any . No cap. So comfy . Y’all tell Kim. Do I have a law suit ! Lol.” This may not be something that most people share on social media, but when you’re as free as Erykah Badu is, you do whatever you want. After a few hours, Kim caught wind of the and offered a lighthearted as well as a compliment. “It’s actually the biggest customer complaint J/K LOL I got you Queen [white heart, goat, and crown emojis], Kim wrote. “I’m sending you fresh new @skims ASAP!!!”

Would you look at that? Honesty and a compliment get you a new pair of SKIMS panties, at least when you’re Erykah Badu that is.

