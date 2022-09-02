Earlier this week, rapper T.I.‘s 18-year-old son, King, was arrested, for reasons not yet disclosed. Since King’s arrest fans have taken to T.I.’s Instagram comments to offer their two cents on how he should handle the situation.

Today, T.I. finally responded to commentors in the form of an Instagram video, saying that he’s already spoken to his son, and has tried to steer him in the right direction. He noted that he spoke to King from personal experience.

“Got a small request,” T.I. said. “Stop hitting me and getting in my comments, telling me what to tell King, okay? I know my son. Think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama, and his grandmama? His ass going to prison if he g*ddamn keeps up. His ass going to prison. Ain’t no way around it. Ain’t nothing I’m going to be able to do it about it. Can’t nobody stop it but him. I’ve already had the conversation, I’ve already made my peace with it. ‘Cause I know that energy—I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s gonna turn out.”

Despite the arrest, T.I. maintains that he has faith in his son and that he will learn from this experience.

“King’s a good kid,” T.I. said. “He’s chasing after the wrong sh*t and I trust in God to deal with it the way he see fit. … Now, he going have to go through it and get through it.”