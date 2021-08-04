T.I. was on vacation in Europe when found himself in a run-in with police officers. His interaction with the authorities was so tame, however, that he immediately took to social media to note the difference between American and European cops — even before getting in touch with his team to post bond.

T.I. was apparently enjoying himself on a bike ride in Amsterdam when he crashed into a police car. It’s not clear who was at fault for the accident, but the police’s mirror was a causality of the accident. After being detained on site and taken to the police station, T.I. whipped out his phone to share his experience with his Instagram followers. The rapper says he was never handcuffed or searched throughout the entire altercation:

“So, I’m locked up now. I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone as I’m biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view[mirror], and because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know, it’ll be fine. But he was extremely upset. I myself was having a great time, still. I’m still not upset. I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me and they didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat — I obliged. Let me see how I can make my bond right quick. They don’t take cash. I got cash in my pocket but they don’t seem to take this. I haven’t gotten handcuffs on me yet, they haven’t searched me, we working on the buddy system out here and I like it.”

This is far from the only legal matter T.I. is involved in as of late. The New York Times published an exposé back in February in which several women accused T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual assault. The LAPD has now opened an investigation to into the reports, which span between 2005 and 2010. One accuser described being drugged and sexually assaulted in a hotel by the couple after repeatedly refusing their advances.