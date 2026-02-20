Myke Towers has become one of Latin music’s biggest voices in recent years, and now he’s extending his empire to restaurants. It was announced last month that he had entered into a partnership with Taco Bell. The latest product of the team-up is a new ad for the Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas, which features Towers’ song “Sunblock.”

The collaboration actually has some personal meaning for Myke. As a press release explains, there was a day in 2015 when he was recording in Miami. All he had was $10 and no ride, so he and two friends walked to a Taco Bell, where a fan asked him for a photo. He was surprised to be recognized and thought it was a joke, but a friend said, “That’s a sign. You’re going to be big.”

Now, Myke reflects, “I had no faith in myself in that moment.” He adds, “It was part of a process. God puts you through things to see how you react. That day was my first sign, even if I couldn’t recognize it yet. Life has a way of sending you signs, moments that tell you to keep going, to dream bigger, to own your path.”

Karla Patino, Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell LA&C, also says:

“Myke is an artist who inspires people to move, emotionally, creatively, culturally. His journey mirrors the spirit of Live Más: bold, expressive, and authentically connected to the communities we serve. This is a milestone partnership for Taco Bell, and we’re thrilled to bring his voice, his energy, and his global fanbase into the Taco Bell family.”

Check out the new ad above.