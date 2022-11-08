Shortly before his recent death, Takeoff was enjoying some chart success, with his and Quavo’s new album Only Built For Infinity Links achieving a peak at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Since the former Migos member’s passing, fans have been listening to that album and his other work, which is reflected on the latest charts.

On the new Billboard 200 chart dated November 12, Only Built For Infinity Links remains high in the ranks at No. 12. Elsewhere, a few Takeoff-related projects have re-entered the chart: Migos’ Culture II is at No. 116 while Culture is at No. 193. Also, Takeoff’s only solo album, 2018’s The Last Rocket, re-enters at No. 189. Previously, Culture and Culture II peaked at No. 1 while The Last Rocket topped out at No. 4.

Four albums involving TakeOff chart on this week's #Billboard200 following his death: #12, @QuavoStuntin & @1YoungTakeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links

#116, @Migos, Culture II (re-entry)

#189, @1YoungTakeoff, The Last Rocket (re-entry)

#193, @Migos, Culture (re-entry) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 8, 2022

Drake recently took a moment to honor Takeoff, saying, “I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff, a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace,’ and from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. […] Tragic loss for all of us and… you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”