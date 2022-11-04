Drake and 21 Savage shared Her Loss at midnight, but before that, Drake hosted an episode of his SiriusXM show Table For One to count down to the release. During the program, he took a moment to speak about the recent death of former collaborator and Migos member Takeoff.

Drake said:

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff, a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace,’ and from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences. Tragic loss for all of us and… you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really… you know, it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance, so it’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week.”

Listen to Drake talk about Takeoff below.