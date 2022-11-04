Drake 21 Savage's Freaknik22 The Sequel Atlanta 2022
Getty Image
Music

Drake Spoke About Takeoff’s Death In A Touching Moment On His ‘Table For One’ SiriusXM Show

TwitterMusic News Editor

Drake and 21 Savage shared Her Loss at midnight, but before that, Drake hosted an episode of his SiriusXM show Table For One to count down to the release. During the program, he took a moment to speak about the recent death of former collaborator and Migos member Takeoff.

Drake said:

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff, a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace,’ and from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences. Tragic loss for all of us and… you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really… you know, it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance, so it’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week.”

Listen to Drake talk about Takeoff below.

Topics: #DrakeTags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
×