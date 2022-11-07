Takeoff‘s funeral is set to take place in his hometown of Atlanta, GA. The late rapper will be laid to rest this Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

According to a report from TMZ, the funeral will begin at 1 p.m. and will be officiated by Reverend Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Church, where Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Ball, was an active member.

“I was really sad to hear the news,” said Rev. Curney in a statement. “Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Last week, fellow rapper and longtime Migos collaborator Drake honored Takeoff on his ‘Table For One’ SiriusXM show.

“I’m sure people know how we started,” said Drake, “of course, with ‘Versace,’” an early Migos track to which Drake recorded a remix, “and from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences

Drake Speaking About The Tragic Passing Of Takeoff💔 pic.twitter.com/AxBsEFl0jL — Rap301 (@Rap301_) November 4, 2022

At the time of writing, Takeoff’s bandmates Quavo and Offset have not directly commented on Takeoff’s death, however, Offset did change his Instagram avatar to a picture of Takeoff, who was also his cousin.