Talib Kweli, Madlib, and Diani have dropped their new music video for the “Air Quotes” collab. The free-flowing song finds them reflecting on the current state of the rap industry.

“Most rappers cowards cuz they scared to be conscious / They only care about they pockets / This is not a popularity contest,” Kweli raps during his verse. “B*tches is tasteless and disappointing / And I didn’t give ’em my ear to / Air sh*t / I’m a heiress / I’m the one they compare to.”

The video, which was shot by Chino Chase, finds the trio rapping in front of various backdrops, including a stack of boomboxes and an artsy mural.

Kweli and Madlib most recently released their joint album, Liberation 2, which is available to stream on Luminary. It includes additional features with Q-Tip, Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, Mac Miller, Roy Ayers, Goapele, Seun Kut, and more.

“Liberation 2 with Madlib will be on Luminary as well as vinyl after the Luminary release. People’s Party is still going strong — headed into a third season and just dropping our Season 2 finale, with Yasiin Bey — and I am happy about that,” Kweli told Uproxx about the album last fall.

Check out Talib Kweli and Madlib’s “Air Quotes” featuring Diani above.