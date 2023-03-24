Music

Talib Kweli, Madlib, And Diani Discuss The State Of Other Rappers In Their ‘Air Quotes’ Music Video

Talib Kweli, Madlib, and Diani have dropped their new music video for the “Air Quotes” collab. The free-flowing song finds them reflecting on the current state of the rap industry.

“Most rappers cowards cuz they scared to be conscious / They only care about they pockets / This is not a popularity contest,” Kweli raps during his verse. “B*tches is tasteless and disappointing / And I didn’t give ’em my ear to / Air sh*t / I’m a heiress / I’m the one they compare to.”

The video, which was shot by Chino Chase, finds the trio rapping in front of various backdrops, including a stack of boomboxes and an artsy mural.

Kweli and Madlib most recently released their joint album, Liberation 2, which is available to stream on Luminary. It includes additional features with Q-Tip, Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, Mac Miller, Roy Ayers, Goapele, Seun Kut, and more.

Liberation 2 with Madlib will be on Luminary as well as vinyl after the Luminary release. People’s Party is still going strong — headed into a third season and just dropping our Season 2 finale, with Yasiin Bey — and I am happy about that,” Kweli told Uproxx about the album last fall.

Check out Talib Kweli and Madlib’s “Air Quotes” featuring Diani above.

