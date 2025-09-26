Tate McRae delivered one of the big pop highlights of early 2025 with So Close To What, her latest album. Since shortly after the project’s February release, McRae has been traveling the world on the Miss Possessive Tour. While on the road, McRae found some time to put pen to paper and the result was “Tit For Tat,” the new single that’s out today (September 26).

In an Instagram Story post, McRae explained, “Tit for tat outtttttt. Wrote this song 2 weeks ago in Nashville on tour<3 finding inspiration everywhere I go."

On the chorus, McRae gets over an ex, singing, "Thought I might love you again, see how I feel / Now that you're acting like that, I never will / Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal / Right now, I'm not even about you."

McRae just announced the song a couple days ago, but there were some subtle signs that it was coming, like a video screen on her tour "glitching” and displaying the text “T4T.”

Listen to “Tit For Tat” above and find McRae’s upcoming tour dates below.