F1 is rapidly speeding toward theaters, and its soundtrack has kept pace, with new high-octane songs from Don Toliver and Doja Cat, Rosé, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, and Myke Towers.

If that diverse collection of artists doesn’t quite get your engine revving, Canadian pop powerhouse (and standing motorsports enthusiast) Tate McRae has entered the field, driving hard for fans’ attention with “Just Keep Watching,” which arrived with a race-training oriented video.

McRae references Grease in the video, doing her best impression of the leather-clad heroine Sandy (post-transformation) as she struts the treadmill in an F1 training facility and poses with stacks of tires. She also finds an… inventive way to use the stationary bicycle, and gives a show to an team of drivers while pursued by a high-speed camera. Her aerobic dance moves mark her as much of an athlete as any racecar driver (which is a demanding profession in itself), and her magnetic performance ensures that fans have plenty of reason to do what the song says.

You can watch Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching” video above.

F1 The Album is out 6/27 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.

F1, the movie, is out in theaters 6/27.