Is that actually Sydney Sweeney on Tate McRae’s latest album? It turns out: yes! The The Masque Of The Red Death actress is an uncredited special guest on “Miss Possessive,” a highlight from So Close To What. McRae explained how the cameo together during a recent interview with Los40.

“I adore Sydney Sweeney. I’m such a huge fan,” McRae said. “Thanks to her character Cassie in Euphoria, she totally embodied that ‘possessive’ energy and perfectly captured the vibe of ‘Miss Possessive.’ So I thought, if Sydney could lend her voice to the song, it would be a fun Easter egg for the fans.”

She continued, “I sent her a short voice note saying, ‘Can you say this in this way?’ — and when she sent it back, it was perfect. It was super fun.”

McRae previously revealed that it was Glen Powell who linked her with Sweeney. “Well, okay, it’s crazy because… my episode that I was on last year, she was doing the couch here, so that’s when we first saw each other in the hall,” she said on The Tonight Show. “And then Glen Powell, who I do Pilates with sometimes… He connected us. Sydney was such a legend.”

The entire internet agrees.