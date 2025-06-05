There are a handful of couples in the pop sphere, and among them are Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi. Laroi seems to be especially appreciative of the life he and his superstar Canadian girlfriend are sharing.

In a new interview with Elle, when asked if there’s one female artist who has “imparted some wisdom” to him, he responded:

“Definitely my girlfriend. She’s the hardest working artist I’ve ever met in my entire life. And I don’t say that because she’s my girlfriend. Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same. There’s something really, really motivating about that — and really attractive as well.”

He also revealed what a weekend together usually looks like for them, saying, “We’re homebodies. Sometimes it’s nice to go out and do stuff like that, but most times, we’ll just be like, ‘Yo, should we go out for dinner? Let’s just order something. Let’s make something. Let’s watch something.’ The new Black Mirror just came out, so we’ve been watching that. The new Love On The Spectrum. That’s one of the best shows ever — Connor is, like, my favorite person of all time.”

