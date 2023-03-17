Hit songwriter Tayla Parx is back with another hit of her own. On her new track, “Dream Hotel,” she recalls a harrowing heartbreak.

Over a simple drum beat and guitar riffs, she sends listeners on a whirlwind of emotions.

“My baby broke my heart at the dream hotel / Even as I fall apart I wish her well / And I think that I’m okay / But only time will tell / My heart’s still at the dream hotel,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Upon the song’s release, Parx revealed that the song was inspired by true events.

“I wrote this song on a couch in Nashville, clumsily finding the right chords and words that matched the way I was feeling at the time,” said Parx in a statement. “The Dream Hotel is a real hotel in New York City and I’ve had so many crazy memories there, one of them being where me and my ex broke up. This song reflects on those moments in that room on that night and the growth I experienced in the many difficult months after. Sonically, it’s one of my favorite songs I’ve released yet.”

“Dream Hotel” is expected to appear on Parx’s upcoming album, Many Moons And Many Suns, that is planned for release later this year.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Dream Hotel” above.

Tayla Parx is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.