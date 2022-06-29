Tayla Parx Demands Her ‘Flowers’ On Her Latest Single

Having penned several hits for the likes of Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, and John Legend, singer/songwriter Tayla Parx surely deserves her flowers. On her latest single, appropriately titled “Flowers,” Parx demands her flowers while she’s still among us, that way when she’s gone, her friends, family, and fans will have no regrets.

On a fast-paced, poppy, dance-ready track, Parx sings, “Give me my flowers while I’m here, so when I’m dead and gone, you won’t have to cry no tears for me.” While she is a newly independent artist, having launched her TaylaMade imprint earlier this year, the Dallas-native isn’t going to let you forget the impact she’s had (and certainly will continue to have) in the landscape of mainstream pop. Whether it’s behind the scenes or at the forefront, Parx is always going to have a reason to celebrate.

“‘Flowers’ is about living your life in the present and showing your loved ones, including yourself, how much they mean to you in the now instead of waiting until it’s too late,” said Parx in a statement. “Flowers represent life and living, and the song represents my desire to celebrate every part of my life, no matter how big or small. Go get yourself some flowers now!”

