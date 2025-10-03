When Taylor Swift shared the tracklist for her album The Life Of A Showgirl in August, Sabrina Carpenter said she was “freaking out” due to her feature on the album-closing title track.
Well, now it’s fans who are freaking out, as the album is out today (October 3). On the title track, Swift and Carpenter sing of a character named “Kitty,” who warns that her life as a showgirl isn’t all glamorous.
Meanwhile, Swift recently explained that the 12 songs that are on the tracklist are all that will be on the album, saying, “With Tortured Poets Department, I was like, ‘Here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”
Listen to “The Life Of A Showgirl” above. Check out the The Life Of A Showgirl cover art and tracklist below.
Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl Album Cover Artwork
Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl Tracklist
1. “The Fate Of Ophelia”
2. “Elizabeth Taylor”
3. “Opalite”
4. “Father Figure”
5. “Eldest Daughter”
6. “Ruin The Friendship”
7. “Actually Romantic”
8. “Wi$h Li$t”
9. “Wood”
10. “Cancelled!”
11. “Honey”
12. “The Life Of A Showgirl” Feat. Sabrina Carpenter
The Life Of A Showgirl is out now via Republic. Find more information here.