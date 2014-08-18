Taylor Swift’s New ‘Shake It Off’ Video Is A Preteen Girl’s Version Of An Acid Trip, Or Something

Taylor Swift’s new music video, “Shake It Off”, is currently sweeping the internet and it’s equal parts fascinating and mind-numbingly stupid. It’s as if Taylor wanted to do a GAP commercial then changed her mind and instead did a rap video then changed her mind again and got into a cheerleader outfit and started twerking in a tutu. That’s really the best way of describing it.
In all, we counted 9 different Taylor Swift outfits.
And here’s just a brief glimpse into the video’s shenanigans.
But really, the stars of the show are the backup dancers, some of whom just escaped from a psych ward. Like crazy ginger girl.
And this GIF? Yes, it belongs in a museum.
Taylor Swift sort of twerking in a tutu isn’t something I realized I needed to see, but I’m digging it.
As for the song… well… I’ll admit I’m a Swift fan, but this song is going to have to grow on me for a while.
Is this video supposed to be a joke about other singers? #1 Looks like Gwen Stefani, #5 like Fergie and #7 like Lady Gaga
yeah she’s performing in these other singer styles i guess
It’s supposed to be some 80s thing…I think. I don’t know, I’m not a 14-year-old girl.
There seem to be a couple intentional shout-outs. The twerking scene starts right around the time she sings the line “can’t stop, won’t stop…” But the cheerleader thing recalls Toni Basil more than it does Gwen, I’d say.
That wavy arm fellow is amazing! also creepy Ginger is hilarious, and Taylor is just the cutest I’ve watched this video at least 5 times in 3 hours, what’s happening to me?
Countdown to the jezebel Crowd complaints about appropriation or some other bullshit. Silly video playing dress-up and an ok song
Needs more crazy ginger girl.
this statement should never exist. anywhere. ever.
I think as her face has matured she has really started to look like a young Christine Baranski. Am I alone in this?
I’M NOT CRAZY YOU GUYS! SHE TOTALLY DOES!!!!
Well now I cannot unsee it.
Does she have anything to shake tho?
As much as Miley Cyrus does, i.e., nope.
She’s foockin’ adorable tho. Can’t say the same about Miley.
I am ok with this video
and here I was thinking that no one could have less ass than Kate Upton, but here we are.
I admit I’ve lived under a rock for the last 15 years and all…but I thought she was a “modern country” act?
She’s gotten further and further from country with each album, actually. And that’s a good thing, because modern country is God-awful.
Modern country is just pop music with steel guitar.
This is super tongue-in-cheek, which i think kind of saves it. if she was seriously trying to dance, this video would be super stupid, but she’s poking fun at her lack of dancing skill … and that makes it enjoyable.
i was beyond skeptical during the first 45 seconds or so, but i totally dig this track. fun video, and taylor’s 2 & 3 in the grid have my heart melting.
Does not pass the electric kool-aid acid test.
Delightful. Everything she does is delightful.
If you got ILM to do a little face replacement, you’d have one of the best Weird Al videos ever produced.
I think all the initial scenes are poking fun at pop music and she is saying she isn’t going to try be like these other people which is why she looks silly in each, the final scenes are her being herself. Pretty good/funny video actually. Now the song…that’s another story. Bubblegum/MO/sounds like every other pop song ever made
Wouldn’t hurt for her to get familiar with the squat rack.
I finished around the 1:45 mark.
“And this GIF? Yes, it belongs in a museum.”
SO DO YOU!
Oh great, more high waisted jorts.
This song instantly reminds me of mid 2000’s pop. Gwen stefani (hollaback girl) and fergi (London bridge)
Man has she changed. She’s definitely not the innocent girl she once was. Oh well. I like this version of her better to be honest
A new song from TS? Ok, who did she break up with this time?