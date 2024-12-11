In November, Top Dawg Entertainment announced its 11th annual Christmas concert and toy drive at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts. Now, though, more of the lineup has been unveiled, and the most notable add is Kendrick Lamar.

The lineup features Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul (so all four members of Black Hippy), SZA, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ray Vaughn, and Zacari, as well as some unannounced special guests. Some “local openers” are set to kick things off at 1 p.m. PT before the “main show” starts at 2:30.

There are no tickets for sale, but attendees looking to get in are asked to bring an unwrapped gift.

As Uproxx’s Aaron Williams previously noted, “In addition to the performances, the event also usually includes food trucks and other activities, while the next day will be Community Giveback day, with barbering services, family holiday photos, raffles, sports activities, and of course, the toy giveaway. There’s also a job fair with onsite employment opportunities.”

Lamar’s inclusion on the bill shows there’s still plenty of love between Lamar and TDE following their split: Lamar’s latest album, GNX, was his first one released not via TDE. As for the Black Hippy side of things, it’s unclear if they plan to perform together like they did this past summer.