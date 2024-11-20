Top Dawg is for the kids. For the past 12ish years (give or take a pandemic shutdown), TDE, the South Los Angeles-based label that homes music from rap stars like Ab-Soul and Schoolboy Q, R&B queen SZA, and breakout artist of 2024, Doechii, has held a holiday concert at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts for the community. Top Dawg has announced the date for this year’s iteration (December 12), which will feature the above-mentioned artists, along with fellow TDE signees Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, Kal Banx, Ray Vaughn, SiR, and Ray Vaughn, as well as surprise guests.

In the past, that latter category has included stars like A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, Rihanna, and Travis Scott, as well as former TDE golden boy Kendrick Lamar. The best part about the concert isn’t that it’s basically free, though; it’s that the price of admission is an unwrapped toy, which will be distributed in Nickerson Gardens (where Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith grew up) the next day. So, if you want to see a great concert, all you have to do is something nice for the community! It’s a good deal!

In addition to the performances, the event also usually includes food trucks and other activities, while the next day will be Community Giveback day, with barbering services, family holiday photos, raffles, sports activities, and of course, the toy giveaway. There’s also a job fair with onsite employment opportunities. Top Dawg is for everybody.

You can find more information about the 11th annual TDE Christmas Concert + Toy Drive below.