Between SZA’s chart domination, Doechii’s recent record setting Grammy win, and rap fans’ unwavering support of Schoolboy Q, Top Dawg Entertainment’s (TDE) roster could easily draw comparisons to any high caliber athletic team.

So, the label’s latest collaboration with the NBA (National Basketball Association) just makes sense. Today (April 7), TDE revealed it curated the 2K25‘s Season 6 Soundtrack.

The 13-track playlist features songs from SZA, Doechii, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Jason Martin, and Ray Vaughn. Even TDE’s notable alumnus Kendrick Lamar can be heard on the playlist thanks to records “30 For 30” and Jay Rock’s song “Hood Gone Love It.”

Over on X (formerly Twitter) Jay Rock expressed his excitement for the curation. “TDE for the win!! Big shout out to @NBA2K 🏆🏆,” he wrote.

Continue below to view the tracklist for NBA 2K25’s Season 6 Soundtrack curated by TDE.