Each All-Time NBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.
Click here for current NBA rosters, click here for the best player on every WNBA team, and if you want to check out who the best player is on the historic teams, click here. Below, you’ll see every NBA team’s best player on their all-time rosters.
Philadelphia 76ers: Moses Malone, 97 OVR
Milwaukee Bucks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 99 OVR
Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 99 OVR
Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, 99 OVR
Boston Celtics: Larry Bird, 99 OVR
Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, 95 OVR
Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol, 93 OVR
Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins and Bob Pettit, 95 OVR
Miami Heat: LeBron James, 99 OVR
Charlotte Hornets: Glen Rice, 90 OVR
Utah Jazz: John Stockton and Karl Malone, 97 OVR
Sacramento Kings: Oscar Robertson, 97 OVR
New York Knicks: Walt Frazier, 97 OVR
Los Angeles Lakers: Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, 99 OVR
Orlando Magic: Tracy McGrady, 95 OVR
Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, 98 OVR
Brooklyn Nets: Julius Irving, 97 OVR
Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, 97 OVR
Indiana Pacers: Paul George, 93 OVR
New Orleans Pelicans: Chris Paul, 97 OVR
Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas, 95 OVR
Toronto Raptors: Vince Carter and Kawhi Leonard, 96 OVR
Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon, 99 OVR
San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, 98 OVR
Phoenix Suns: Steve Nash, 96 OVR
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, 97 OVR
Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett, 98 OVR
Portland Trail Blazers: Clyde Drexler, 96 OVR
Golden State Warriors: Wilt Chamberlain, 99 OVR
Washington Wizards: Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld, 94 OVR