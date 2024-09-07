Each All-Time NBA Team’s Best Player In ‘NBA 2K25’

The latest chapter in 2K Sports’ professional basketball series hit consoles on Friday afternoon, as gamers who did not get early access to NBA 2K25 were finally able to get their hands on a copy of the game. One of the most compelling parts of the game is seeing what the updated rosters look like, and today, we’re going through all the teams in the game and highlighting their highest-rated player.

Click here for current NBA rosters, click here for the best player on every WNBA team, and if you want to check out who the best player is on the historic teams, click here. Below, you’ll see every NBA team’s best player on their all-time rosters.

Philadelphia 76ers: Moses Malone, 97 OVR

Milwaukee Bucks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 99 OVR

Chicago Bulls: Michael Jordan, 99 OVR

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, 99 OVR

Boston Celtics: Larry Bird, 99 OVR

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, 95 OVR

Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol, 93 OVR

Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins and Bob Pettit, 95 OVR

Miami Heat: LeBron James, 99 OVR

Charlotte Hornets: Glen Rice, 90 OVR

Utah Jazz: John Stockton and Karl Malone, 97 OVR

Sacramento Kings: Oscar Robertson, 97 OVR

New York Knicks: Walt Frazier, 97 OVR

Los Angeles Lakers: Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, 99 OVR

Orlando Magic: Tracy McGrady, 95 OVR

Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, 98 OVR

Brooklyn Nets: Julius Irving, 97 OVR

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, 97 OVR

Indiana Pacers: Paul George, 93 OVR

New Orleans Pelicans: Chris Paul, 97 OVR

Detroit Pistons: Isiah Thomas, 95 OVR

Toronto Raptors: Vince Carter and Kawhi Leonard, 96 OVR

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon, 99 OVR

San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, 98 OVR

Phoenix Suns: Steve Nash, 96 OVR

Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, 97 OVR

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin Garnett, 98 OVR

Portland Trail Blazers: Clyde Drexler, 96 OVR

Golden State Warriors: Wilt Chamberlain, 99 OVR

Washington Wizards: Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld, 94 OVR