Schoolboy Q Announces His 2025 ‘Blue Lips Tour’ Dates

TDE’s stellar 2024 looks to continue into the new year. Part of that standout year was Schoolboy Q’s dropping his new album, Blue Lips, which debuted at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200 chart and became one of hip-hop’s favorite releases. In 2025, Q is returning to the road on a second Blue Lips Tour after a run of a dozen dates this summer. Kicking off in late January at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, and running through February in London, the tour’s tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, with a presale Thursday, November 21. You can find more information about tickets here.

While Q’s 2024 included a fair number of wins, such as reuniting with Kendrick Lamar at the Compton native’s Pop Out show at the forum, the results of that victorious moment did backfire a bit on Q’s first tour, after his Toronto show was canceled without warning — supposedly as a result of Drake’s meddling. Since next year’s tour isn’t routed through the Canadian city, perhaps he’ll fare better next time around. You can see the tour dates below.