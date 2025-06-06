The next time you need a compliment to truly wow your significant other, you might have some success cribbing from Teddy Swims‘ newest single, “God Went Crazy.” The soulful Georgian singer (the state, not the country) offers one hell of a heavenly encomium (that’s a fancy way to say “compliment”) to a lover, telling the addressee that “God went crazy when He painted you.”

“I’m made for you / I prayed for you,” he croons. “There’s a light in your eyes every color in the sky / Don’t come close to.” Swoon.

The song is Teddy’s first new single since the release of his second studio album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), which features the singles “Bad Dreams,” “Are You Even Real,” and “Guilty.” Of course, it’ll take a lot for it to dethrone his breakout anthem, “Lose Control,” which in May became the song with the most weeks ever spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, in any position on it. If “God Went Crazy” is Teddy’s bid to launch a deluxe version of I’ve Tried Everything…, it’s already off to a fantastic start, and I could see this lovey-dovey ballad still making waves years down the line at weddings and such.

Watch the video for Teddy Swims’ “God Went Crazy” above.