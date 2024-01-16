Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated January 20, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Morgan Wallen — “Last Night” It’s been quite the past year for Wallen’s “Last Night,” just about exactly at this point: The song was released on January 31, 2023 and it’s still in the Hot 100 top 10. 9. Doja Cat — “Agora Hills” Doja is the only artist with multiple top-10 songs this week, and that’s thanks in part to “Agora Hills” setting a new personal-best placement at No. 9.

8. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Here’s perhaps the most notable entry on this week’s Hot 100, as “Lose Control” is the first top-10 single for Teddy Swims. It’s his first song to crack the Hot 100 at all, actually. It’s been a steady rise to the region, as the track was originally released in June 2023. 7. Tyla — “Water” Tyla had a breakout year in 2023 thanks to her hit single and that is clearly continuing into 2024, as “Water” matches its all-time high at No. 7 this week.

6. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” never quite hit No. 1, topping out in the silver-medal spot, but the song has maintained a high chart position following its April 2023 release. 5. Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” Doja said what she said, and she’s been saying it for a while now, as “Paint The Town Red” was released back in August 2023 and it’s still in the top 5 on the Hot 100.

4. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Bryan and Musgraves’ collab continues to dominate various Billboard charts, as it’s currently No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts for a 20th week and on the Hot Country Songs for a 16th total week. 3. Tate McRae — “Greedy” “Greedy” previously reached its current chart peak at No. 3, and that’s where McRae’s hit finds itself this week, too.