In 2021, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” surpassed Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” to become the song with the most weeks ever spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, in any position on it. The next year, Glass Animals took over the record with “Heat Waves.” Now, the baton has once again been passed: Teddy Swims now holds the record thanks to “Lose Control.”

On the new chart dated May 31, Swims’ June 2023 single is still doing fantastic, sitting just outside the top 10 at No. 11. This is the song’s 92nd total week on the chart. 63 of those weeks have been spent in the top 10, which is also a record.

There’s a lot going on with this week’s Hot 100 even aside from Swims’ remarkable feat. For one, after a 13-week run, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” is no longer No. 1, as they’ve been usurped by Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s recent collaboration “What I Want.” The song comes from Wallen’s new album I’m The Problem, and thanks to the project, Wallen now has an incredible 37 total songs on this week’s chart. That’s a new record, breaking the previous high mark set by… Wallen, who had 36 songs on the chart simultaneously for a week in 2023, following his album One Thing At A Time.