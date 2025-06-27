The I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy era has been kind to Teddy Swims: “Lose Control” was his first No. 1 single, while I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) was his first top-5 album. Now Swims is putting a bow on the era with today’s (June 27) release of I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition).
The release features all the songs from 2023’s I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and this year’s Part 2, as well as six new ones, like the recent “God Went Crazy.”
Listen to one of the new songs, “Need You More,” above and find the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition) tracklist below.
Teddy Swims’ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition) Tracklist
1. “Need You More”
2. “God Went Crazy”
3. “Free Drugs”
4. “Small Hands” Feat. Raiche
5. “Dancing With Your Ghost”
6. “All Gas No Brakes” Feat. BigXthaPlug
7. “Not Your Man”
8. “Funeral”
9. “Your Kind Of Crazy”
10. “Bad Dreams”
11. “Are You Even Real” Feat. Giveon
12. “Black & White” Feat. Muni Long
13. “Northern Lights”
14. “Guilty”
15. “It Ain’t Easy”
16. “If You Ever Change Your Mind”
17. “She Got It” Feat. Coco Jones and Glorilla
18. “Hammer To The Heart”
19. “She Loves The Rain”
20. “Apple Juice”
21. “Tell Me”
22. “Growing Up Is Getting Old”
23. “Some Things I’ll Never Know”
24. “Lose Control”
25. “What More Can I Say”
26. “The Door”
27. “Goodbye’s Been Good To You”
28. “Last Communion”
29. “You Still Get To Me”
30. “Suitcase”
31. “Flame”
32. “Evergreen”
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition) is out now via Warner. Find more information here.