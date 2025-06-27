The I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy era has been kind to Teddy Swims: “Lose Control” was his first No. 1 single, while I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) was his first top-5 album. Now Swims is putting a bow on the era with today’s (June 27) release of I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition).

The release features all the songs from 2023’s I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and this year’s Part 2, as well as six new ones, like the recent “God Went Crazy.”

Listen to one of the new songs, “Need You More,” above and find the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition) tracklist below.