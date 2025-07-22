It’s been over two years since Teddy Swims released his breakout hit single “Lose Control” in June 2023, and since then, it has gradually become one of the biggest songs ever. Swims’ hit only ended up spending a week at No. 1 (in March 2024), but it has stuck around the Billboard Hot 100 chart for much longer than that.

In May, it became the single to spend the most weeks on the chart ever, and now it has surpassed a major milestone by becoming the first song to spend 100 total weeks on the Hot 100.

Behind “Lose Control” on the all-time list are Glass Animals’ “Heat Wave” with 91 weeks, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” with 90 weeks, Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” with 87 weeks, Awolnation’s “Sail” at 79 weeks, and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” which has charted for 77 weeks and is still working its way up the all-time ranks now.

The run of “Lose Control” started just about from the very bottom, when it debuted at No. 99 on the chart dated August 26, 2023. On the latest chart, it’s still at No. 9. In total, it has spent 70 weeks in the top 10, and has reached No. 1 on the Radio Songs, Digital Song Sales, Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, and Pop Airplay charts.