Tekashi 69 Was Punched From Behind At A Miami Nightclub

It looks like Tekashi 69‘s antics might be catching up to him at last. TMZ has shared a video of the controversial rapper getting punched in the back of the head at a nightclub in Miami despite his cadre of security guards. While the attacker fled before being identified and didn’t give a reason for the assault, Tekashi hasn’t exactly endeared himself to fans of hip-hop over the past few years. Tekashi was at the club, Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden, to perform a song from the DJ booth, apparently as a kind of soft re-launch of his rap career, which stalled after his stint in prison for racketeering.

According to the rapper himself, he was only grazed by the blow, and it’s reported he stayed at the venue after the attack to sign autographs. “He scuffed my shoulder by my neck,” he’s quoted by TMZ. He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn’t know this guy. There was no prior dispute.” Even so, the attack is a reminder that for some folks, Tekashi is as much a target as a star ever since he got his sentence shortened by testifying against his Nine Trey Blood associates. He’s also got a few rap rivalries brewing, and as much as his fellow musicians have laughed off the threats as entertainment, it seems there could still be plenty of those who take them seriously enough to act on them.