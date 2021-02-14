Tekashi 69 and Meek Mill’s war of words reached a new level on Saturday night. The two rappers ran into each other in a Miami parking lot after a club event in the city. What happened next was a fairly intense altercation that saw Meek and Tekashi hurling insults at each other while their respective security details did their best to keep the rappers separated and prevent an actual fight.

Video of the incident was captured by both rappers, thus showing their different perspectives on the altercation.

69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

Why did he pick meeeee wtf lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

From Meek’s point of view, it shows Tekashi attempting to push past security to get to him. In the comment section of an Instagram post, Meek shared his side. “The feds sent him to take me wtf,” he said with a number of laughing emojis. “Had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me… I thought I was dreaming wtf.”

On Twitter, he used a few tweets to clarifying the situation even further. “69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf,” he said in one post. “We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment,” he added in another tweet. “He tryna get something locked up no cap lol.”

Tekashi, on the other hand, looked to discredit Meek during the altercation.

“I got my own fire I don’t need security in the club,” the rapper said to Meek, quoting a line from Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood” while claiming Meek’s security detail was filled with police officers. According to HotNewHipHop, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Tekashi wrote, “STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY MEEK MILL RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE!!! THIS HOW YOU EXPOSE THESE FAKE GANGSTAS.”