Tekashi 69 has long been a problematic pain in the ass, but rap fans are calling foul on his latest stunt, as it’s even more disrespectful than usual. Under a post about King Von’s death, Tekashi commented with a crying laughing emoji, mocking Von’s friend and mentor Lil Durk as he apparently discovered the news from commenters on his Instagram Live stream.

69’s animosity toward Lil Durk goes back a long-ish way, stemming back from 69’s initial rise in 2018 when he seemingly instigated beef with just about every Chicago rapper. Earlier this year, after Tekashi was released, Durk alleged that Tekashi’s new management tried to pay him to participate in a troll war with the rainbow-haired troublemaker as a form of promotion. While he claims he turned the money down, the troll war ensued anyway, with Tekashi trolling Durk at every opportunity and Durk more than happy to return the favor, clowning Tekashi’s disappointing album sales total.

As King Von was signed to Lil Durk’s label, Only The Family Entertainment, apparently Tekashi found amusement in the way Lil Durk learned that King Von had been shot in Atlanta. As Durk and his crew turned up in their car, a screen capture shows fans posting about the shooting to try and get his attention. It takes him a while to notice the comments and a look of concern shoots across his face as he cuts the stream. Surely, Durk is in some distress by now, as his artist and friend was gunned down. Tekashi reveling in his pain has hip-hop fans up in arms as they deplore his ugly behavior.

we lost king von, pop smoke, nipsey hustle, and so many more but 6ix9ine is still around? smh pic.twitter.com/jpZb4q5Fwq — xander 🇩🇴 (@whosalex) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, many of hip-hop's more respectable representatives have suitably responded to Von's death.