Even though she’s taking a break from some of the promotional duties for her upcoming album, Escape Room, Teyana Taylor is still proceeding full-steam ahead on its release. Today, she shared the album’s star-studded tracklist, which bridges her acting and singing careers with appearances from staples in both industries.

While the previously released “Bed Of Roses” showcased the first of two appearances from Insecure creator Issa Rae, Taylor’s fellow actors are further represented by Jodie Turner-Smith, Kerry Washington, Lala Anthony, Niecy Nash, Regina King, Sarah Paulson, Taraji P. Henson, and Tasha Smith.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s music industry peers included on the album come from multiple generations of R&B royalty. Jill Scott’s here, as is Kaytranada. Contemporary features include Lucky Daye and Tyla. The famously family-oriented singer even includes her kids, Rue Rose and Junie Shumpert, on the album’s closing track.

Taylor shared the full tracklist on her Instagram, with “Bed Of Roses,” “Long Time,” and more. You can check it out below.

In addition to releasing Escape Room, Teyana’s busy summer has consisted of promoting her role in the upcoming P.T. Anderson comedy-drama One Battle After Another, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Alana Haim. It looks good!