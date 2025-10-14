Teyana Taylor observes that the aftermath of a breakup is the real “Hard Part” in her latest video from Escape Room. In the video, Taylor and guest singer Lucky Daye drive in a convertible through the desert, stopping to get gas and taking the time to reflect on the regrets they’ve left behind. If you’ve seen One Battle After Another, it’s easy to imagine that this is where her character ends up, hitchhiking her way down a Mexican highway as she escapes her past hardships — and leaves loved ones behind.

“Hard Part” follows “Bed Of Roses” and “Long Time” as the latest single, but according to its press release, sits at the emotional core of the album itself. As the album recounts the unraveling of a relationship and Taylor’s subsequent recovery, that makes a lot of sense; it’s the rock bottom after the split that provides the foundation for her to rebuild herself into the person she envisions.

Taylor’s album was accompanied by a short film written and directed by the singer herself, and mirrors this progression thanks to contributions on the album from fellow actors like Niecy Nash, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, and Regina King.

You can watch the “Hard Part” video above.