That Mexican OT is a rising star. The Texas rapper has watched his profile rise precipitously in the past year, with two albums, Lonestar Luchador and Texas Technician, land in the top 100 and a slew of collaborations with high-profile stars from his home state like Maxo Kream, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Z-Ro.
Now, he’s taking the show on the road with his upcoming summer tour, backed by Maxo Kream and Drodi. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17, at ThatMexicanOT.net. You can see the tour dates below.
06/12/2024 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
06/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom Headline
06/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
06/16/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
06/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/20/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
06/21/2024 — Amarillo, TX @ Azteca Music Hall
06/22/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
06/23/2024 — Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom
06/25/2024 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
06/26/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
06/27/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
06/28/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/30/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/03/2024 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion
07/05/2024 — San Angelo, TX @ Riverstage Amphitheatre
07/06/2024 — Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center
07/09/2024 — Laredo, TX @ Casablanca Ballroom
07/10/2024 — Beaumont, TX @ Roxy Theater
07/11/2024 — Waco, TX @ The Backyard
07/12/2024 — Plano, TX @ The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall
07/14/2024 — Tyler, TX @ Country River Club
07/17/2024 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
07/19/2024 — Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavillion
07/21/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
07/24/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
07/25/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/17/2024 — Odessa, TX @ West Texas Truck Show
10/06/2024 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live
10/13/2024 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
11/10/2024 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live