That Mexican OT is a rising star. The Texas rapper has watched his profile rise precipitously in the past year, with two albums, Lonestar Luchador and Texas Technician, land in the top 100 and a slew of collaborations with high-profile stars from his home state like Maxo Kream, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Z-Ro.

Now, he’s taking the show on the road with his upcoming summer tour, backed by Maxo Kream and Drodi. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17, at ThatMexicanOT.net. You can see the tour dates below.

06/12/2024 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

06/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom Headline

06/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

06/16/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

06/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/20/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

06/21/2024 — Amarillo, TX @ Azteca Music Hall

06/22/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

06/23/2024 — Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom

06/25/2024 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

06/26/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

06/27/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

06/28/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/30/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/03/2024 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion

07/05/2024 — San Angelo, TX @ Riverstage Amphitheatre

07/06/2024 — Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center

07/09/2024 — Laredo, TX @ Casablanca Ballroom

07/10/2024 — Beaumont, TX @ Roxy Theater

07/11/2024 — Waco, TX @ The Backyard

07/12/2024 — Plano, TX @ The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

07/14/2024 — Tyler, TX @ Country River Club

07/17/2024 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

07/19/2024 — Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavillion

07/21/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

07/24/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

07/25/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/17/2024 — Odessa, TX @ West Texas Truck Show

10/06/2024 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

10/13/2024 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

11/10/2024 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live