Two of Texas’ rising titans of trash talk link up in the video for Maxo Kream‘s new single, “Talkin In Screw,” as the Houston native taps Bay City up-and-comer That Mexican OT to trade rapid-fire verses and a hook paying homage to one of their home state’s heroes. Over a slamming “saw whistle” beat, the two Lone Star spitters chop it up over the staples of their home region’s subgenre of brash street rap: Swangers, grills, wood grain, and of course, lean.

Aside from being the duo’s first song together since OT’s “Opp Or 2” in 2023, it’s also apparently the first single from Maxo’s upcoming follow-up to his well-received 2022 album, Weight Of The World, on which Uproxx’s Wongo Okon wrote, “the rapper insists on carrying this weight” of his “responsibilities, pains, and traumas.” While it’s still early days, Maxo sounds revitalized on his latest single, and ready to once again pull the rap world’s focus toward Texas.

Once it’s there, That Mexican OT is well-prepared to accept his share of the attention. Making a splash in 2023 with his breakthrough single “Johnny Dang,” OT impressed fans and critics with his debut studio album Lonestar Luchador, which confidently combined both Texas rap stereotypes and his love for the culture of his stage name. He followed up early this month with Texas Technician, proving that there’s a lot more gas in the tank.

Watch the video for “Talkin In Screw” above.