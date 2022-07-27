A little under nine months ago, Houston rapper Maxo Kream released his third studio album, Weight Of The World, which included appearances from fellow standout rappers such as ASAP Rocky (“Streets Alone“), Don Toliver, Freddie Gibbs, and Tyler The Creator (“Big Persona“), as well as the singles “Greener Knots” and “Cripstian.” Talking about this album in interviews, he said, “With this one, you’ll understand what’s going on from Brandon Banks, like where I left off.” It looks like he’s got a little more explaining to do; today, he released the deluxe edition of Weight Of The World with six new tracks.

Included among them: new tracks “Jigga Dame,” “Football Heads” featuring Benny The Butcher, “The Vision” featuring Anderson .Paak, and “Mixin Juices” with Detroit rapper Babyface Ray. Maxo has been carefully rolling out the new songs over the past month, leaving an enticing trail of breadcrumbs to follow up to the new release. To commemorate its release, Maxo also dropped the video for “Mixin Juices.” The frenetically-edited clip is simple and stripped down, depicting the two rappers posted up with some high-end cars, bottles of cough syrup, and a few of their closest friends.

You can watch the “Mixin Juices” video above and get the Weight Of The World deluxe edition here.