Since its inception, the question of who, when, and where rock music originated has been a topic of debate. That cool mixture of drums, bass, and electric guitar, merging melody, uptempo beats, and lyrics inspired by the counterculture has — since the 1950s — represented the diversity of the country it was born in, stumbling into folk, country, gospel, and blues territory while generating a sound all its own. Unfortunately, the multiculturalism depicted by its sonics has rarely been reflected in the people believed to have created it.

It makes sense — early visions of the genre all seemed to fit into the same white male aesthetic, making it easy to assume that women and artists of color were unlikely to be the shapers of the sound, let alone its initiators. But early famous purveyors of rock like Elvis, in his renegade adoration for gospel and blues, have been reported in multiple instances to give credit to Black artists as the impetus of rock and roll. The Beatles, in their well-earned historic musical glory, also pointed to early Southern musicians as part of their musical upbringing, with John Lennon telling Jet Magazine that Black music was his “life,” adding, “The Beatles and Sgt. Pepper and all that jazz – it doesn’t mean a thing. All I talk about is 1958 when I heard [Little Richard’s] ‘Long Tall Sally,’ when I heard [Chuck Berry’s] ‘Johnny Be Good,’ when I heard Bo Diddley. That changed my life completely.” Despite early disc jockeys, music industry insiders, and marketers pushing white artists to the forefront due in part to their desire to market palatable artist to white listeners, Black music makers have continued to perform, create and reclaim the sound they were at the heart of creating decades ago.

When Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes inducted Sister Rosetta Tharpe — the godmother of rock who paved the way for fellow electric guitar wizards — into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, she memorably declared, “It’s long overdue!” Now, with Afropunk and I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll carving out music festival space that pays homage to and puts Black punk and rock artists on stages, the tide is shifting, and the historical impact of the musicians that started it all is not only being paid forward, but finally recognized. We still have a long way to go before Black stars are handed Grammys for best rock or alternative album on a regular basis, and most rock centric line ups are still homogenous, but up and coming, boundary pushing acts are still staking a claim to the music that’s been beating in their veins all along. Here are just a few of the Black rock and punk artists who are breaking the rules of genre and reclaiming the sound that has always been theirs.