Since its inception, the question of who, when, and where rock music originated has been a topic of debate. That cool mixture of drums, bass, and electric guitar, merging melody, uptempo beats, and lyrics inspired by the counterculture has — since the 1950s — represented the diversity of the country it was born in, stumbling into folk, country, gospel, and blues territory while generating a sound all its own. Unfortunately, the multiculturalism depicted by its sonics has rarely been reflected in the people believed to have created it.
It makes sense — early visions of the genre all seemed to fit into the same white male aesthetic, making it easy to assume that women and artists of color were unlikely to be the shapers of the sound, let alone its initiators. But early famous purveyors of rock like Elvis, in his renegade adoration for gospel and blues, have been reported in multiple instances to give credit to Black artists as the impetus of rock and roll. The Beatles, in their well-earned historic musical glory, also pointed to early Southern musicians as part of their musical upbringing, with John Lennon telling Jet Magazine that Black music was his “life,” adding, “The Beatles and Sgt. Pepper and all that jazz – it doesn’t mean a thing. All I talk about is 1958 when I heard [Little Richard’s] ‘Long Tall Sally,’ when I heard [Chuck Berry’s] ‘Johnny Be Good,’ when I heard Bo Diddley. That changed my life completely.” Despite early disc jockeys, music industry insiders, and marketers pushing white artists to the forefront due in part to their desire to market palatable artist to white listeners, Black music makers have continued to perform, create and reclaim the sound they were at the heart of creating decades ago.
When Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes inducted Sister Rosetta Tharpe — the godmother of rock who paved the way for fellow electric guitar wizards — into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, she memorably declared, “It’s long overdue!” Now, with Afropunk and I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll carving out music festival space that pays homage to and puts Black punk and rock artists on stages, the tide is shifting, and the historical impact of the musicians that started it all is not only being paid forward, but finally recognized. We still have a long way to go before Black stars are handed Grammys for best rock or alternative album on a regular basis, and most rock centric line ups are still homogenous, but up and coming, boundary pushing acts are still staking a claim to the music that’s been beating in their veins all along. Here are just a few of the Black rock and punk artists who are breaking the rules of genre and reclaiming the sound that has always been theirs.
Nova Twins
A Black british duo with style, flare and a penchant for metal — Nova Twins have made name for themselves by doing things their own way. Amy Love and Georgia South mix the rock, pop, and R&B they grew up in while leaning into distortion, boldly pulling in nu-metal, and keeping things playful by merging it with pop punk. Despite the misogynoir they experienced in rock scenes they’ve continued to share their sound — from their 2017 EP Thelma and Louise, to their 2022 album, Supernova, with no plans of stopping. In August, they’re set to release their third album, Parasites & Butterflies, another testament to their dedication to unbridled rock joy and to ignoring the naysayers by focusing on their work. “We had to remember what had worked for us so far in our career,” Love said in a statement on the upcoming album. “And that was to simply not give a fuck.”
Rico Nasty
Rico Nasty was always primed to make a sound all her own. Growing up listening to everything from Beyoncé to Tyler, the Creator, her taste of popular music yet lack of allegiance to genre has always pushed her, and her freestyle rapping skills, into the rock space. She’s coined her sound as sugar trap and although she’s consistent in paying it homage, her recent music has upheld her rock propensities. From the release of her 2020 hit “Smack a Bitch” a perfect blend of rock and rap, she’s continued to push through the boundaries of sound — recently releasing LETHAL, an album that doesn’t shy away from grunge, rock, and even rap, embodying the free flowing nature and devil may care energy of punk. It’s another leap forward for the artist, who has shared that she finally feels comfortable fully embracing the sounds and music that have always represented her true self. “I don’t want to be this gimmicky thing of ‘Rico Nasty,’ this big costume,” she recently told PAPER. “I just want to be myself.”
DE’WAYNE
Blending funk, soul, punk, and rock, alternative artist DE’WAYNE has been steadily building a fan base while getting vulnerable with his subject matter. His third album june is set for release on July 30, and his latest single “sundays” recalls the Houston-born LA-based musician’s relationship with his father. “I wanted to reframe vulnerability as a superpower, not a weakness, and use this record to show my evolution — not just as an artist, but as a human being,” De’Wayne said in a statement on the album. With a packed festival season, a penchant for music that merges melody and honesty, and a vintage rock and roll wardrobe that matches his sound, it’s safe to say his star will continue to rise. He’s worn his inspirations on his sleeve, citing Lenny Kravitz and Brandon Flowers as influences, while sonically paving the way for a sound that’s all his own.