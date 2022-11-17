After the Recording Academy released their nominations for the 2023 Grammys, as expected, the internet wasted no time coming for Nicki Minaj about her lack of nominations this year, with the hashtag #NoGrammyForGranny. But The Game wasn’t having any of it.

Despite releasing her chart-topping hit “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj didn’t receive a single nomination for the 2023 Grammys.

The song was reportedly deemed a pop single, and instead of being submitted for Rap, it went for Best Pop Solo Performance instead. Nicki took issue with the Recording Academy’s decision and argued Latto’s “Big Energy,” which also has a pop sound, should be moved as well — leading to an ugly spat between the two rappers.

Social media was instantly set ablaze with jokes at the rapper’s expense.

“Barbs saying Grammys is racist… as if a bw isn’t the most awarded and nominated artist there,” one person tweeted. “They always pulling the race card when their fave flops. Just take the L!#NoGrammyForGranny.”

One person noted that despite Minaj’s constant rants about the Grammy, most notably this past October after having “Super Freaky Girl” kicked out of the rap category.

“Did all that huffing and puffing, crying and screaming, mourning and groaning all over the internet just to NOT get nominated?” they wrote. “We have to laugh, ” with the hashtag #NoGrammyForGranny, and laughing emojis.

The Game, who starred in Minaj’s “Pills N Potions” music video in 2014, doesn’t agree with the flurry of jokes that spread about the Jamaica Queens rapper and claimed that “she was the reason Female Rap was flourishing.”