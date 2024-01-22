There are plenty of reasons to want to watch the 2024 Grammys, and here’s how.

How To Watch The Grammys 2024

The 2024 Grammys are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8 p.m. EST to 11:30 p.m (5 p.m. PST to 8:30 p.m. PST).

“Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand in the United States,” according to the official Grammys website. “Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the US only.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.