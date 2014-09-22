The Hilarious Story About Justin Timberlake After Cameras Stopped Rolling On THAT Episode Of ‘Punk’d’

Many of you may remember that, before Parenthood and before he married Kristen Bell and started making adorable, incredibly sweet commercials, Dax Shepard was on MTV’s Punk’d. In fact, that’s where he got his start. Last week, he talked a little about that experience on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, specifically the Justin Timberlake episode, where Timberlake ended up on the sidewalk out in front of his home crying because he had been tricked (by Shepard) into believing that the IRS was basically repossessing his home for failure to pay his taxes.
First, some context: If you ever wondered why a woman who looks like Kristen Bell would end up marrying a guy who looks like Dax Shepard (no offense), just spend an hour with his WTF Podcast. He is fascinating, and there’s a lot more depth to the guy than you might initially think based on some of his past roles. Did you know, for instance, that he’s a recovering addict (ten years sober), having hit rock bottom around the time he made Jon Favreau’s Zathura?
Dax Shepard also likes to fight. He is quick to get into physical altercations. In fact, on the podcast, he recounts a huge fight he got into shortly after he began dating Bell, in which he jumped out of his car and began kicking some guy’s ass who threw a glass beverage into his windshield, an experience that nearly got him sued and could’ve ruined his career.
The problem with Shepard’s tendency to fight, however, is that on a show liked Punk’d, situations could easily escalate into arguments and physical violence. However, Ashton Kutcher — the host and creator of Punk’d — had specifically told Shepard that he could not get into fights with anyone on the show. He just had to suck it up and take it.
That was never really a problem for Shepard, except for once: The Justin Timberlake episode. Here’s Shepard recounting that episode to Marc Maron:
Maron: Did they tell you that you can’t kick anyone’s ass?
Shepard: They did. As Ashton and I became friends, he said, ‘You know, you can’t, if someone gets physical with you, you’re just going to have to take it, which weirdly enough … definitely the most famous bit on the show in all the years was the Punk’ing of Justin Timberlake. What made it so viral, I guess, was that he had cried at one point in it.
And at the end of that bit, when Ashton comes out [and says], ‘You’re on Punk’d’ blah blah blah, and everyone is celebrating … the bit is over, the cameras are off, and [Timberlake] keeps saying, ‘Yeah, man. I was about to f*cking punch you. And I was like, “Hmm mmm, alright.’
‘Dude, I was for real man, I was about to f**king punch you out,’ [Timberlake continued].
And I’m like, OK, that’s number two. I’m thinking how many times can I hear this dude in his golf outfit — he was wearing a golf outfit — tell me he can punch me out before I’m just not going to be able to handle it?
And God Bless Ashton. He goes, ‘When were you going to punch him? Before or after you were crying?’
And scene.
Shepard was basically like, thank God for Ashton because Shepard was on the verge of losing it. “That was hard for me, because he kept saying it over and over, and I just had to take it.”
And that was the time, ladies and gentleman, that Justin Timberlake — in his golf outfit — threatened, through his tears, to beat up Dax Shepard.
Source: WTF Podcast
“I’m thinking how many times can I hear this dude in his golf outfit — he was wearing a golf outfit — tell me he can punch me out before I’m just not going to be able to handle it?”
This line made me laugh harder last week than anything else.
Also, I thought he has said, “he was wearing a golf costume” which made me think this was a lot funnier originally. Outfit is still funny, but the thought of Ol’ JT wearing a golf costume is just hilarious.
How exactly are “made Justin Timberlake cry”, “is an addict”, and “will fight people on a whim” supposed to make me think Dax Sheppard is any less of a douchebag?
Pretty sure he just said he was an interesting dude, and those were a few simple thing pulled. I’m listening now, and I’d agree he seems like an interesting dude.
So Timberlake, from his perspective, was going to punch out a U.S. Tax Agent?
Not that I really care, but since Dax made a point of emphasizing it, what exactly makes a plain gray t-shirt and baggy track pants a “golf outfit?” A basketball outfit? Sure. An “all of my other clothes are dirty” outfit? Of course. But a golf outfit?
Crying or not I’d have put my money on JT: Dax has a long reach but JT (at the time) was a dancing machine
I will tell you right now that if someone came and took all of my money and everything I owned, I would cry like a little bitch for hours.
It was crazy cause it had never been done before to celebrities in such real ways. I loved the first season of the show and it made me know who Dax was which made me happy.
“If you ever wondered why a woman who looks like Kristen Bell would end up marrying a guy who looks like Dax Shepard…He is fascinating, and there’s a lot more depth to the guy than you might initially think…Did you know, for instance, that he’s a recovering addict (ten years sober), having hit rock bottom around the time he made Jon Favreau’s Zathura? Dax Shepard also likes to fight. He is quick to get into physical altercations.”
Oh, well mystery solved! Those are some truly panty-wetting qualities you listed there. How FASCINATING!!!
Here I was thinking being well adjusted and in control of my alcoholic intake and just generally being an adult who doesn’t feel like fighting everyone would make me MORE appealing to women. How dumb I was!
Nailed Britney at the height of her hotness, and is currently nailing Beil. I’ll cry like a baby for that.
Justin Timberlake wanting to knock out a guy with the name of Dax Shepard, with Ashton Kutcher playing peacemaker could quite possibly be one of the whitest moments ever in history.
Rowles praising Shepard to be deep and muti-layed with some lame ass facts about him reminds me of a quote from Emma Stone when she was on Lucky Louie.
“This is my professor, Bill. He’s been all over the world… he just got back from Toronto!”
